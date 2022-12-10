Iran on Thursday hanged Mohsen Shekari, convicted of stabbing a security guard and blocking a street in Tehran. It is the first execution of its kind after thousands of arrests in the mobilizations that have shaken the country since mid-September, provoking a chorus of Western condemnations.

The repression in Iran reached a new level after the execution, at dawn on Thursday, December 8, of Mohsen Shekari, a 23-year-old protester arrested at the end of September. He was sentenced to death for blocking a street and injuring a security agent, in a trial labeled a “sham” by human rights organizations.

The activists warn that other people could also be sentenced to death in the near future and say that so far at least a dozen people have been sentenced to death for their participation in the demonstrations.

The NGO Amnesty International declared itself “appalled” by the execution and denounced it as an “unfair show trial”. “His execution exposes the inhumanity of the so-called Iranian justice system while dozens of others suffer the same fate.”

He is the first convict executed since the start of the protest movement, which followed the death, on September 16, of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, after being arrested in the Iranian capital for wearing a veil considered misused by morality police.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed on Friday to continue security measures against protesters. “The identification, trial and punishment of the perpetrators of the martyrdom (murder) of the security forces will be pursued with determination,” Raisi said at a ceremony honoring the security forces killed during the protests, according to media reports. state.

Outrage, convictions and sanctions

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights considered the death penalty “incompatible with human rights”. The Iranian government’s decision to carry out the death penalty was “clearly designed to send a chilling effect to the rest of the protesters,” Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, told reporters at a conference in press in Geneva.

The United States denounced a “sinister escalation” and said Iranian authorities would be held to account. For its part, Canada has sanctioned 22 senior Iranian judicial, prison and police officials, as well as senior aides to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The countries of the European Union (EU) reached a political agreement on Friday to expand the list of people and entities in Iran sanctioned after accusations of violating human rights in the country and of having delivered weapons to Russia during the war in Ukraine.

In Britain, the Iranian charge d’affaires was summoned to the Foreign Office on Thursday following the execution of Mohsen Shekari, “a totally disproportionate action aimed at intimidating ordinary Iranians and quelling dissent,” according to a ministry statement. of Foreign Affairs.

London also said on Friday that there was sanctioned 30 entities or individuals from 11 countries, including Iranincluding Iranian officials accused of inflicting disproportionate sentences on anti-Iranian protesters.

Berlin stated that “the Iranian regime’s contempt for humanity knows no bounds”, London declared itself “outraged” and Rome stated that the “unacceptable repression by the Iranian authorities cannot leave the international community indifferent”.

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of the Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR), called for a strong international response to prevent further executions by the Islamic Republic.

“Enmity with God”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday night that Iran had exercised the utmost restraint in the face of the unrest.

Mohsen Shekari was buried 24 hours after his execution in the presence of some of his relatives and security forces at Tehran’s Behesht-e Zahra cemetery, the 1500tasvir website reported.

Mohsen Shekari was tried for “enmity with God” for, according to the government, “Bringing up arms with the intention of attacking people’s lives, property or honor to create fear or a climate of insecurity.” The Iranian Penal Code does not specify how an act must be committed to create this “climate of insecurity”, leaving it up to judges to interpret this provision.

Mizan, the Judiciary news agency, which announced his execution, described him as “a rioter who blocked Sattar-Khan boulevard in Tehran on September 25.” He allegedly “stabbed” and slightly injured a Basij, a member of the territorial militias that depend on the Revolutionary Guard Corps, the regime’s ideological army.

The demonstrations continue

The execution of Mohsen Shekari comes after three days of protests on university campuses and strikes by shopkeepers that affected some 50 cities. The security forces once again repressed the concentrations and attempts to demonstrate in Tehran.

On Thursday night, protesters took to the street where he was detained, chanting “They took our Mohsen and brought his body.”

At another rally in Tehran’s Chitgar district, protesters chanted “Death to the dictator,” referring to the supreme leader.

Hamed Esmaeilion, an Iranian-Canadian activist who has organized mass protests in Berlin, Paris and other cities, announced new rallies this weekend: Regardless of creed or ideology, let us join these rallies to protest the horrific execution of Mohsen Shekari.” tweeted.

Shekari’s execution was carried out with such haste that her family is still waiting to hear the outcome of her appeal, according to the outlet 1500tasvir, which published images that supposedly correspond to the moment her family learned the news of the execution in front of his residence in Tehran. They show a woman repeatedly yelling Mohsen!

At least 450 deaths, IHR denounces

On Tuesday, December 6, Iranian justice sentenced five people to death for killing a security agent during protests, bringing the number of death sentences to 11.

Since the protests began in mid-September, the authorities have denounced “riots”, regularly accusing the United States and its Western allies, as well as Kurdish groups based abroad, of being the instigators of this unprecedented protest movement.

Thousands of people, including journalists, actors and lawyers, have been detained during the protests. More than 2,000 people have been charged, half of them in Tehran, since the protests began, according to official Iranian justice figures.

The Supreme National Security Council declared on Saturday that “more than 200 people” had been killed, including civilians and security forces. A Revolutionary Guard general had previously stated that more than 300 people had been killed.

According to IHR, Iranian security forces are responsible for the death of at least 458 protesters since the beginning of the protest movement.

