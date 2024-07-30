We are in a time when buying collectible figures is very common, fortunately there are various prices so that fans can place their favorite characters on the shelves, and within the figures that are neither very cheap nor very expensive is the store of first4 Figureswhich has shown us incredible statuettes such as Link in its version of Breath of The Wilduntil Banjo KazooieAnd now, they have made a new revelation that will surely please fans of Metroid.

While the fourth installment of Primeusers can collect the new figure of Samus in its Gravity Suita suit that in games is normally used for the protagonist to walk normally in the water, with a fluid movement that resembles that of land. From what can be seen in the shared images, it has a fidelity that will delight anyone who pays attention to the details, so the premium materials that the company always uses are noticeable.

Here is the presentation trailer:

It is worth mentioning that this is the fourth statue in the line. Metroid Prime of First 4 Figuresafter the helmet of Samus, her Varia suit and Meta Ridley. As for the pre-orders for this medium-sized statue, they will open on August 8, 2024 and the price will vary depending on the edition, as it can be the simple version for $100 USD or more expensive if the deluxe version is launched with accessories and a base to place it on.

For now, the fourth game of Metroid Prime It does not yet have a confirmed release date.

Via: Gonintendo

Author’s note: It’s definitely a figure that fans will want to get their hands on, while they wait for the next game, which in theory shouldn’t take long to go on sale.