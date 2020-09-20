Till now, there was only speculation that Samsung may launch its Galaxy F41 smartphone. However, now the company itself has confirmed that Samsung is going to bring a new phone of Galaxy F series soon. Not only this, this phone can be launched first in India.

Actually Samsung India has released a teaser on its Twitter account. In this, the company wrote, ‘The new Galaxy F will definitely leave its mark on you. Stay with Samsung. The company did mention the series, but did not mention the name of the smartphone. Although it is speculated that it may be the Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone.

Galaxy F41 will be a mid-range smartphone

Media reports so far revealed that the Samsung Galaxy F41 will be the company’s mid-range smartphone. It can be launched in late September or early October. Another report said that the price of Galaxy F series will be between 15 to 20 thousand rupees and it will have the main center camera.

Specifications will be like this

The Galaxy F41 smartphone has been listed on Samsung’s support page. Its user manual shows that the phone will have a waterdrop notch display. At the rear, it will have a triple rear camera and fingerprint sensor. At the same time, according to the listing of the benchmarking website Geekbench, the phone can get Exynos 9611 processor and 6 GB RAM. It will be available in two storage variants and three color options.

See full specifications