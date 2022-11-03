As on the previous day, North Korea appears to have launched several ballistic missiles again early Thursday. Millions of Japanese have been told to take cover in their homes.

NNorth Korea once again fired several ballistic missiles on Thursday. One of the missiles may have been an ICBM, South Korea and Japan said. North Korea has also launched at least two short-range missiles. One of the missiles had disappeared from radar over the Japan Sea, the Tokyo government said on Thursday. In doing so, she corrected initial statements that the first North Korean missile had flown over Japan. There has been no damage in Japan from the missiles. Residents in some northeastern and central Japan prefectures had previously been asked to remain in their homes for safety.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the first missile was fired at around 7:40 a.m. local time. The potential trajectory could have sent the missile flying over Japan. But she disappeared from the radar over the Japan Sea. The reason for the disappearance from the radar is still under investigation, it said. On October 4, a North Korean missile flew over Japan.

international criticism

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called North Korea’s repeated missile tests “unacceptable”. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is currently in Japan and wanted to fly to Seoul on Thursday evening (local time).

The new North Korean missile tests were seen in South Korea in response to the largest air force exercise by South Korean and US forces in several years. North Korea had accused the two countries of “reckless” military provocations and threatened countermeasures. The multi-day exercises in South Korea will continue until Friday.