Like Nintendo yesterday, Sony has been in charge of sharing its financial results for the second quarter of the current fiscal year. Here positive numbers were released for PlayStation, including the number of consoles sold between July and September 2023.

The report mentions that between these three months, A total of 4.9 million PlayStation 5 were sold worldwide, which represents an increase of 48% compared to what was seen during the same period of time last year. In total, the PS5 has reached 46.5 million units sold since its launch at the end of 2020.

After this report, Sony reaffirms its estimate of 25 million consoles sold by the end of the current fiscal yearthat is, for March 31, 2024. In this regard, Hiroki Totoki, CFO of Sony, commented:

“It is not something we can achieve easily, but we believe that year-end sales are the most important period and during this season we have a new model and Spider-Man 2. So we want to maintain our goal.”

During this period, the PlayStation 5 special edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 went on sale, a factor that surely played a role in the record number of consoles sold. Similarly, In the future, the PlayStation 5 Slim will be on sale, the which will surely play an important role in reaching the goal of 25 million units sold.

Along with this, it was announced that Sony’s network services revenue, which includes PS Plus and advertising revenue, reached their highest level since the service’s renewal last year at ¥133.8 billion yen. In comparison, ¥117 billion yen was reported last year.

PlayStation Network’s monthly active users increased five million year-over-year to 107 million. PS4 and PS5 software sales increased 5.1 million year over year, to 67.6 million units. Digital software accounted for 67% of quarterly game sales, up from 63% last year.

25 million units is a very high number to achieve. While it’s not impossible, especially considering that a PS5 overhaul is on the way, Sony also has to take into consideration that the software offering is also important, of which there isn’t much for the future.

