M.Orgens just get up, get dressed and then drive to the office, that was once upon a time. Because work is becoming more flexible – and needs to be planned. First thing in the morning is the decision whether to go to the office at all. If so, then start an app, called Comfy, to reserve a desk space for the next few hours, and use it to book the parking space or the charging station for the electric car. The app then reveals where there is still a job available for that day. If necessary, you can sit down in the canteen with your laptop. Because there are no longer any fixed desks, documents are stowed in the locker or stored in the cloud.

This is roughly how Siemens imagines day-to-day work in the new Frankfurt branch, for which the foundation stone was laid near the Gateway Gardens S-Bahn station on Monday morning. No more open-plan offices for pedestrians and single rooms for the bosses as they are now in the old building in Niederrad, but co-working areas, variable offices, retreat bays and canteen tables with power connections. Everything becomes flexible and everyone should keep moving. The group consequently calls its new building “The Move”. The clients speak of “agile work”, of “new work” or also of “shared economy”.

“That requires a rethink”

He himself, says the Frankfurt branch manager Detlev Hieber, no longer has a permanent office, he uses the free rooms at the previous location on Lyoner Straße. “That requires a rethink, but then it works better than you think.” You already meet only a few employees in the branch, and that is only partly due to Corona rules. At Siemens, he says, there has long been a right to work from home, for two to three days a week. Service laptops are just as standard as virtual conferences over the Internet. Corona only accelerated this development, says Hieber. Siemens’ Germany boss, Uwe Bartmann, speaks of a “new normal” in the world of work, allowing employees more flexibility and self-determination, but also giving them more responsibility.

The fact that Siemens was able to plan a new headquarters for its regional sales and training center is also due to the fact that the company will have to vacate its previous headquarters in Niederrad over the next three years. Siemens sold the building there a few years ago, and now the state-owned housing company Nassauische Heimstätte plans to build several hundred apartments there. The construction in the Gateway Gardens district, in which the group is investing a “low three-digit million amount”, should be completed accordingly quickly; the move is planned for spring 2023.

“No hidden savings program”

35,000 square meters of office space are to be built on the area in the new office district at the airport, around 20,000 square meters of which will be sublet to other companies. An adventure restaurant, a day bar, green courtyards and bicycle parking spaces with showers and changing rooms are also planned.

So far, the concept seems to have caught on with the workforce. In a survey, reports the Frankfurt works councilor Thoran Neeb, 77 percent of employees were in favor of desk sharing. In workshops with the management, however, additional areas of retreat for quiet work and more rooms for collaboration were required. “New work is being accepted,” says Neeb. However, this could also be due to the fact that many employees currently have to sit in open-plan offices anyway. And the group promises that there will continue to be as many jobs as employees in the new building. “New Work” is not a hidden savings program.

The new building, says Germany boss Bartmann, is “an express commitment to the location”. He routinely points out that Siemens has been associated with Frankfurt for more than 170 years: in 1848 the then young company set up a telegraph line from Berlin to Frankfurt, in 1879 the zoo received a lighting system, and in 1892 the first branch was opened on Gutleutstrasse in Frankfurt . Siemens now has around 4,900 employees throughout Hesse.

However, it is not to be expected that “New Work” will be introduced at all of the other four Siemens locations in Frankfurt. Flexible workplaces and the right to work from home are likely to be easier to implement in a sales center than, for example, in the Fechenheim plant, where switchgear is developed and produced.