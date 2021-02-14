During this week, the second film by Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie. Together the first make up what would be the Season 4 from the anime of Sailor Moon Crystal.

It is because of that that something that appears at the end of this one was already revealed, and it is the typical English legend of To Be Continued (To be continue, in Spanish). It seems like a very obvious announcement that a continuation can be expected.

Sailor Moon movies will have a sequel

Voice actress Kotono Mitsuishi, who plays the protagonist of the franchise, Usagi Tsukino/sailor Moon, in a way he implied that this continuation should not take long.

At a public event he commented ‘if there is going to be a sequel I would like it to be done as soon as possible’. You can imagine that her work schedule is very busy, although you also have to remember that she is 53 years old. Because of that his voice has changed over time.

It’s not the same when he played Usagi, known as Serena in Latin America, in the 90s than a long time later. In fact, Mitsuishi Acts like older characters in other anime.

What comes next for the series? It is not entirely clear. Toei Animation, which was supported by Studio deen to make the two most recent films, he could continue with more similar productions. Or go back to TV.

New television series, or will they be movies again?

That is, with a new season of Sailor Moon Crystals. That would be the end of the story, when the Sailor scouts face the threat of Sailor galaxy and new characters appear.

In the original anime this part of the story spans more than 30 episodes, surpassing the previous arc. Ultimately, it is a decision on the part of Toei. Cinema in the country of the Rising Sun has recovered a lot despite the pandemic of coronavirus.

Only the results obtained by the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba show that Japanese moviegoers are still interested in returning to theaters and enjoying the seventh art.

While it is revealed if there will be a sequel, we must wait for these films to be released in the West. This looks complicated, and all because of the COVID-19. Cinemas in many western countries are going through a crisis that has been going on for several months now.

