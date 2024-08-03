Chihuahua.- The Ministry of Communications and Public Works (SCOP) has implemented changes to the safety protocol for workers on state highways, in order to increase visibility and reduce the risk of accidents.

Jorge Chánez, head of SCOP, reported that the initiative includes the use of reflective uniforms for personnel who carry out maintenance and conservation work.

The official said that they started by delivering the vests to the SCOP “road workers” and announced that they will also be used by personnel from private companies that carry out work on the roads under the responsibility of the State Government.

These uniforms have features that increase visibility because they are made with reflective material for greater visibility in low-light conditions, and they also have a design that provides comfort and mobility.

The Secretary pointed out that the orange clothing will help identify the works carried out by this administration along the 4,500 kilometers of sections under its responsibility.

He explained that the uniforms will be distributed gradually throughout the state, as a protection strategy for SCOP employees, as well as for drivers.