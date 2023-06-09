publisher3i

In the saga for the rearrangement of Brazilian revenue, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, takes another step. Now, the ball of the hour is a change in the Brazilian Corporation Law, which will go to Congress for consideration. The new guidelines involve reviewing the taxes levied on exporting companies, especially oil companies, which are expected to raise public revenues by R$30 billion.

On the other front, there are changes in corporate governance, which imply more strength for the CVM, and new rules for judicialization, practices required by the OECD. For exporters, the Federal Revenue is working on a new calculation of the Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL).

Until now, the tax was the same for domestic and foreign markets and did not include taxation on export earnings. For businessmen, studies predict structural change. Controllers cannot enter into confidential agreements with the largest shareholders. They can also be held criminally liable in cases of fraud. There will be greater autonomy for minorities, who will be able to sue if they feel aggrieved.

Agreements will also not be signed when more than 10% of shareholders vote against. The CVM gains space both in arbitration and in the fight against fraud, being able, for example, to

