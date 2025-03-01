In the mixed zone, near the arena chapel, they saw each other again. One of the long-term, renowned Champions League referee Deniz Aytekin, the other goalkeeper Loris Karius, who even played in the Champions League final, although ultimately not in favor of his reputation. Both had just given their comeback after a long involuntary absence in the 1-0 victory of Schalke 04 against Prussia Münster, who had been lacking in injury, the other careerhillers, and by chance they were now side by side and talked independently about the experiences of the evening. On their recordings, the reporters later found identical sentences from two sources: “It was a long suffering,” said Karius. “It was a long suffering,” said Aytekin.

The two almost not only run into the way on Friday evening, but would have got in the way if Aytekin had imposed a penalty in the 72nd minute – against Schalke and against Karius, who had hit the Münster frenkert on the head when used in the large maid. But Aytekin later indicated: “It was a strip that was not enough for a penalty.”

Loris Karius :The fanal of the manager Klopp When Loris Karius became one of the greatest misfortune in European history, his trainer lacked solidarity and empathy: he made the goalkeeper suffer alone. Comment from Birgit Schönau

The referee, confidently as usual, thus left space for a great heart and pain story, which-apart from the 6100 fans from Münster-put the sold-out house in Gelsenkirchen in an enthusiasm, as if Raúl and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar were still storming, and as if the opponent had been at least Benfica Lisbon and not the second division-lasting Prussia Münster. Its special stylistic device later caused the Schalke Amin Younes to a taste of a taste: “With the sterming throughout the field, that’s not a advertisement for Football, ”said the midfield and ex-international and ridiculed that he would have better things to do on Friday evening:“ I prefer to look for shot put. ”

In truth, Münster had more to offer in terms of sport than that of the kilometers of Tore Paetow, at least more than the replacement weaknesses and unsettled Schalke, who only had a superior trump card, and that was the goalkeeper Loris Karius from Biberach an der Riß, 31. Instead of the previous regular keeper Justin Heekeren and created a bang effect that put the whole stadium in euphoric turmoil.

Loris Karius saves Schalke – and is overjoyed afterwards

Loris Karius saved Schalke with strong parades again and again from the deficit, and he therefore did not stop by Pape Meissa Ba (86.) even after the tour gate for Schalke because Münster continuously besieged the penalty area. After a spectacular double parade, the entire team literally hugged him. Yes, said Karius, “The dams are broken a bit. Nice. But I was happy for everyone. ” Most recently, he had a life as a substitute goalkeeper at Newcastle United, and his last use was one year ago. And then such an overwhelming return: “I enjoyed it from the first minute, and that’s actually a champions League level, what we find here with 60,000 spectators-there is no better thing for a footballer.”

Karius’ appearance will find an echo not only in the sports, but also in the rainbow press. Karius’ from Milan from Milan, an Italian sports presenter who unites nine million followers on Instagram-nine times as many as Schalke 04, is also ensured by this connection between the club and goalkeeper, whose former quasi-in-laws were the former friend of Schalke’s former manager. We are talking about Rudi Assauer and Simone Thomalla, Schalke’s answer to Hollywood in the past, better days than from Los Angeles Bruce Willis for Pils advertising with Assauer (who got the beer instead of Willis!). Simone Thomalla’s daughter Sofia was later lined up with Karius, and if you will, Diletta Leotta closes the circle towards Hollywood again in the white fur jacket in Gelsenkirchen.

In real life, Schalke 04 with the otherwise less glamorous effort against Münster only removed a piece of the relegation zone, and Karius only played the first game. He himself does not know whether he can end the tormenting goalkeeper trochabons that the team has been destroying to FC Bayern since Alexander Nübel’s Change 2020. “My goal was to get into the goal,” I achieved that, “said Karius,” and the next goal is to play well and help the team. And then we continue to see. ” Another liaison is definitely not excluded.