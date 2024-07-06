Home page politics

The war in Ukraine has long since developed into a battle of materials and Russia’s economy is fully geared towards war – now a new tank has appeared.

Nizhny Tagil – Is Russia building a new tank for the Ukraine war? Footage from the Urals puzzles military experts. A video recording is said to show a new and heavy armored vehicle rolling out of a test site in the central Urals in Russia, reported the military magazine Defence Blog.

New tank, old frame – Russia relies on cost efficiency in the Ukraine war

The shape of the new tank is reminiscent of the “super tank” T-15 Armata of Russia’s autocrat Vladimir Putin. Defence Blog previously reported that this was supposed to represent the most significant advance in Russian military technology. However, there are certain differences to the tank video that has now surfaced.

The T-15 has a tracked chassis with a total of seven rollers. In contrast, the newly discovered tank only has six rollers. This is an indication that Russia is relying on the chassis of the T-72 main battle tank, according to Defence BlogIf Russia’s war economy has now decided on this type of construction, this could also be related to financial reasons.

T-15 too expensive for use in Ukraine war – T-71 platform makes more economic sense

The T-15 is considered Business Insider namely, too expensive for use in war. The production of a single tank costs between 5 and 9 million dollars and is therefore significantly more expensive than other Russian models. And because Russia’s economy is suffering from almost two and a half years of war in Ukraine and massive economic sanctions from the West, cost efficiency could play a decisive role in the new tank.

“The choice of the T-72 platform makes sense given the current state of the Russian defense industry,” a military analyst told Defence BlogThis makes maintenance and production relatively easy. In addition, the design offers sufficient protection against the heavy fighting at the front.

Ukraine destroys over 8,000 of Putin’s tanks – Russia’s war economy could soon collapse

The losses for Russia in the Ukraine war are heavy. Since the beginning, Putin’s army is said to have lost 8,153 tanks (as of July 6), the Ukrainian General Staff reported. And these losses are having an impact on Russia’s economy. According to the report, the Kremlin plans to spend 100 billion euros on defense in 2024 – with additional security costs, this amounts to 38.6 percent of the entire Russian budget.

Experts believe that the resulting growing economy will overheat. Economist Ruben Enikolopov told the Guardianthat Russia’s economy is currently operating beyond its potential. “It is exhausting all resources, both labor and capital.” Sustainable growth is not possible in this way. “Some companies will soon be unable to continue,” predicts Enikolopov.

In contrast, Ukraine under President Volodymyr Selenskyj can look forward to broad support from Western states. Since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression, Germany alone has “supplied material from the armed forces with an estimated replacement value of around 5.2 billion euros to Ukraine.” This is what the federal government wrote on its website.

Putin comes under pressure – ancient tanks spotted in Ukraine war

It remains questionable whether Putin can continue the war at the current intensity. Sightings of old Soviet military equipment are repeatedly reported in the Ukraine war. Most recently, a Russian army tank from the 1980s was said to have been destroyed by a Ukrainian drone. It was not even a battle tank, but a nuclear-secured means of transport for important political and military figures.

But these Soviet stocks could soon run out, as research by the South German Newspaper Perhaps this is why Putin’s army is looking for new ways to produce the necessary supplies for the front as cheaply as possible. (nhi)