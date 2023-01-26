The anti-missile alert sirens sounded this Thursday morning in all regions of Ukraine, before a Russian attack took place that, according to the kyiv authorities, has been neutralized for the moment.

Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center for the Pivden Operational Command (South), confirmed to local television that on “on the morning of January 26, an anti-aircraft siren sounded on the territory of all regions of Ukraine”which predicted a new “large scale missile attack”.

“A new large-scale missile attack may be being launched right now. We are currently observing enemy strategic aviation activity from the Caspian Sea,” he said.

As he explained, Authorities have detected three missile carriers in the Black Sea that are ready to launch Kalibre missiles at any moment. Each of them carries a total of 20 missiles.



Subsequently, the Chief of Staff of the Presidency, Andriy Yermak, announced that, after sounding the alarms, the first missiles were intercepted, although he did not specify their number or what areas they had been launched into.

On the other hand, the command of the Ukrainian Army Air Force assured this Thursday on its Facebook account that they had managed to shoot down 24 Iranian-made “kamikaze drones” on the night of January 25-26.

“The Russian occupiers resumed attacks against Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones on the night of January 25-26. The drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea,” the Ukrainian Army explained.

According to preliminary data, the enemy launched 24 Shahed drones. All 24 were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units, combat aircraft, Air Force mobile fire groups in cooperation with air defense units of other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.”

The Air Force Command reported that most of the “kamikaze drones” were destroyed in the center of the country.

The Military Administration of the city of kyiv informed, for its part, of the shooting down about 15 Shahed drones They were going to fall on the city tonight.

“The enemy again attacked kyiv from the air at night. About 15 enemy UAVs were shot down in the airspace. Earlier,” said Serhii Popko, head of the Ukrainian capital’s Military Administration.

