New Russian military police post opened in Quneitra province

A Russian military police post has been deployed to de-escalate tensions in the province of El-Quneitra along the Bravo line of the Israeli-Syrian Armed Forces separation zone. This was reported by the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides (CRPS) in the Syrian Arab Republic, Captain 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, reports TASS.

On August 23, a Russian military patrol was attacked in the Syrian province of El-Quneitra in the northwest of the republic. The JesrPress portal claims that the attack resulted in deaths and several injuries. The version is that an explosive device went off in the patrol area.