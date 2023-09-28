Baza: a passage about deportation was rewritten in a history textbook after criticism from Chechnya

A passage about the deportation of peoples was rewritten in a new Russian history textbook after criticism of the Chechen authorities. Baza became aware of this, a detailed commentary on the situation was published in Telegram– publication channel.

The controversy arose over a passage in a history textbook for the 10th grade, the authors of which were former Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky and political scientist Anatoly Torkunov. One of the paragraphs on the pages of the manual said that Chechens, Ingush, Kalmyks, Balkars and Crimean Tatars collaborated with the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War. The textbook noted that for this the Soviet government decided to “subject them to collective punishment” – deportation to the eastern regions of the country.

This explanation caused discontent in Ingushetia and Chechnya. Thus, the Chairman of the Republican Parliament of Chechnya Magomed Daudov in a post on the social network “In contact with” promised to look into this issue on behalf of the head of the republic, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Daudov noted that he brought the position of the Chechen politician to Medinsky, and he assured that he was ready to “put in order” the passage from the textbook.

According to Baza, the chapter on the deportation of peoples has now been edited; the authorities of Ingushetia and Chechnya were immediately notified of the changes. Now the passage says that the eviction of peoples was a “tragic page” and in the “conditions of the proximity of the front” they were “indiscriminately accused of betrayal.” Justice for the deportees, based on the new interpretation in the manual, was later restored in the USSR and the Russian Federation.

In August, Medinsky said that sections from the 1970s to the 2000s had been completely rewritten in new Russian history textbooks. In addition to the rewritten paragraphs, sections from 2014 to 2023 were added, including a chapter on special operations.