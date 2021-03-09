This summer, the first domestic drug for the treatment of coronavirus based on genetically engineered antibodies may be registered in Russia. It is being developed by specialists from the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry named after academicians M.M. Shemyakin and Yu.A. Ovchinnikov (IBCh RAS), Competence Center of NTI IBCh RAS, Pharmsintez company and Chinese scientists.

As the director of the institute, academician Alexander Gabibov told Izvestia, a full cycle of tests on animals and the first stage of clinical trials have already been carried out. The medicine will be intended for patients with chronic diseases and moderately severe patients.

“We are talking about a drug that affects the immune component. One of the most well-known and proven therapies in this case is serum transfusion. [крови] recovered from COVID-19. The person has developed a good pool of neutralizing antibodies that can help another patient’s body fight the disease. However, there is little plasma, and there is not enough plasma for everyone. Hence, a global conclusion follows: it is necessary to create artificial antibodies with variable domains that will bind the virus, ”said Alexander Habibov.

According to the academician, a registration dossier has now been submitted to the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation. The developers expect to receive approval for clinical trials in March. They will be held in 15 clinical centers in Moscow and St. Petersburg and can be completed in June-July, and in the summer the drug will be ready for release.

