Massive Russian attack on Kiev, and other cities, with a barrage of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Several series of explosions shook the Ukrainian capital, forcing residents to take refuge in air raid shelters. Kiev Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that emergency services were activated while Ukrainian air defenses said they had shot down at least two dozen missiles.
