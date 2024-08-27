kyiv, Ukraine.- Overnight attacks by Russian drones and missiles killed at least five people in Ukraine on Tuesday, a day after intense bombardment hit energy facilities across the country.

He Ukrainian Army He said Moscow’s troops launched 91 devices against its territory, of which they were able to shoot down 80 Shahed explosive drones and five missiles of various types.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, He said the strikes also included cruise and ballistic missiles, and said 16 people were wounded. While he reported four deaths, the governor of the Zaporizhia region later said a fifth person had died in the province from burns sustained in the strikes. “We will answer Russia without any doubt for this and other attacks. Crimes against humanity cannot go unpunished,” Zelensky wrote in X.

In the kyiv region, which suffered blackouts after Monday’s attack, five anti-aircraft alerts were issued overnight. The regional government said its defences destroyed all the drones and missiles, but their debris sparked forest fires.

Following Monday’s Russian offensive with more than 100 missiles and as many drones, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that “energy infrastructure has again become the target of Russian terrorists” and urged Kiev’s allies to send long-range weapons and authorize their use against targets on Russian territory. US President Donald Trump has said that the US military has “really been forced to use the weapons against the Russians.” Joe Bidencalled the attacks on energy infrastructure “outrageous” on Monday and said it had “reprioritized U.S. air defense exports to be sent to Ukraine first.” The U.S. was “sending energy equipment to Ukraine to repair its systems and bolster the resilience of the Ukrainian energy grid.”