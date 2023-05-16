HStrong explosions from anti-aircraft missiles woke the residents of the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Tuesday night. “The anti-aircraft defense is capturing the targets,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office head Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram without giving any further details. Representatives of the Kiev military administration also told the news service that the anti-aircraft systems repelled attacks on the capital.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that rocket debris had fallen on the grounds of the city zoo. According to him, three people were injured and a larger building was damaged. Several cars also caught fire. According to the military administration, four districts were affected. Air alert had been raised across the country during the night.

According to Ukrainian sources, Russia probably used ballistic missiles in addition to drones and cruise missiles in the night air raid. “It was unusual in its intensity – the largest possible number of attack missiles in the shortest possible time,” Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration of the city of Kyiv, tells the news app Telegram. “According to preliminary information, the vast majority of enemy targets in the airspace were discovered and destroyed by Kiev!” It is the eighth attack on the capital this month.

Zelenskyj back in Kyiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has returned to Ukraine after a tour of four European countries. “We are returning home with new defense packages: more ammunition, more powerful weapons for the front lines, more protection for our people, more political support,” the 45-year-old summarized the trip in a video recorded on the train on Monday. In all talks in Italy, Germany, France and Great Britain, his peace formula for a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the state of Ukraine was discussed.







There is now more support for the country’s accession to the EU, said Zelenskyy. “There is more understanding for NATO membership, it will come, it is inevitable.” He visited London on Monday, Berlin, Aachen and Paris on Sunday, and Rome on Saturday.

The President especially thanked Germany for the new defense package worth 2.7 billion euros, including the Iris air defense systems, artillery, armor and ammunition. “In addition, Germany supports our country in the long term: There are eleven billion euros for this, purely for defense,” he said. His country’s victory was now closer.

Macron promises to train Ukrainian pilots

In Paris, after the meeting with Zelenskyy, French head of state Emmanuel Macron announced that Ukrainian pilots would be trained for fighter jets. “We opened the door to train Ukrainian pilots,” Macron said on French television channel TF1 on Monday evening. “The training can start now.” Several European countries have concluded that it is now necessary to start training. When asked if France would also supply fighter jets, he replied: “No, I wasn’t talking about planes.”







Macron said in an interview that Ukraine would be supplied with more ammunition and material. In addition, they want to help train the troops and repair cannons and vehicles.