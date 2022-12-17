The anime based on the original manga by Nobuhiro Watsuki, Rurouni Kenshinreleased new arts dedicated to two key characters for this story: Sanosuke Sagara and Yahiho Myojin.

For those who don’t know, Yahiko Myojin is a lone samurai from Tokyo. When he meets Kenshin, he regains his pride and becomes a disciple of the Kamiya Dojo to become a stronger swordsman.

On the other hand, Sanosuke Sagara is a man known in the underworld as a fighter named Zanza. This individual is always looking for a fight to have fun and as a characteristic, he has the word “Evil” on his back.

Now, the images that we share below can be seen in a larger size and with greater detail at the Jump Festa 2023 that will take place at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba starting on December 17.

Likewise, On December 18, the voices of Yahiko and Sanosuke will make a special appearance during the said event.

Don’t forget that the new Rurouni Kenshin anime will air on the Notamina block and will feature performances by Soma Saito as Kenshin Himura, Rie Takahashi as Kaoru Kamiya, and Leiden Films is producing.

Rurouni Kenshin was known as Samurai X in Latin America

Rurouni Kenshin was not a series foreign to Latin America during the 90’s and early 2000s, however, that was not the name by which this anime was known in our region. We knew him as Samurai X.

The popularity of the series was such that the films were brought to our region with a different dubbing than the original anime. We also saw that services like Netflix brought us Live Action.

We will have to wait for a service like Crunchyroll to reveal whether or not it has the license for this new adaptation of the anime by Nobuhiro Watsuki. What do you think of the new designs? Do not forget that you can leave your opinion in the comments section. You can also find us at discord, Twitter Y Facebook