Among the novelties that Jump Festa 23 brought was a second preview of the new anime of Rurouni Kenshinwhich serves as a presentation for two of the characters in the series, and incidentally, to reveal their voice actors.

As revealed Taku Yashiro is responsible for Sannosuke Sagara, while Makoto Koichi plays Yahiko Myojin. This is how both artists are part of the cast that will participate in this animation.

Other participating voice actors are Souma Saitou and Rie Takahashi. The first is behind Kenshin Himura, while the second is behind Kaoru Kamiya.

In sure that there will be announcements of several more in the next months; it’s just a matter of waiting. Something that is confirmed is that this new anime of Rurouni Kenshin is a fresh adaptation of Nobuhiro Watsuki’s manga by another production team.

Fountain: LIDEN FILMS.

In the trailer for the anime there is a mention that its premiere will be in 2023. It is evident that it is not a premiere for winter or spring. If so, the announcement would have come at Jump Festa 23.

But what can be seen in the video has good quality. The character designs are clear and clean. The first trailer in this note is the one that originally came out and the one in the middle is the most recent.

Who is behind the new Rurouni Kenshin anime?

Unlike the original anime of Rurouni Kenshin, which was a work of Studio Gallop and Studio Deen, the new one comes from LIDEN FILMS. This animation house is better known in recent years for making the anime of Tokyo Revengers.

The director in charge is Hideyo Yamamoto, who in the past participated in series such as Strike the Blood Y Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka. Character design is by artist Terumi Nishii.

Fountain: LIDEN FILMS.

Nishii, who is also an animator, previously worked on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable. As for the management of the scripts, the person in charge is Hideyuki Kurata.

Regarding the musical themes, they fall to the composer Yū Takami. This anime represents a renewed and fresh beginning of this beloved series. At the moment it is unknown on which video-on-demand platform it will be available.

In addition to Rurouni Kenshin We have more video game information at EarthGamer.