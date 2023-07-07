













New Rurouni Kenshin Anime Premieres on Crunchyroll







There was no statement as is, only an update in its programming where it was revealed that Rurouni Kenshinthis time encouraged by Liden Films (Tokyo Revengers), would be among the options to watch on the anime streaming service of crunchyroll.

At the time of reading this note you can already see the first episode of the series with subtitles in Spanish. Also, this series will have 2 consecutive cours (more or less between 23 and 26 episodes).

This work revolves around the life of Kenshin Himura, a murderous samurai who was an important part during the end of the Tokugawa regime and who now, in the Meiji Restoration, seeks a life of peace. In the process, he meets Kaoru Kamiya, the heir to a kendo dojo and the Kamiya Kashin style. There our hero presents himself as a wanderer, however, he must once again use his blunt sword to protect the people who reached out to him.

If you haven’t seen the potty series from the 90’s or its various previous adaptations, this may be a good opportunity to get to know the work, which even has live-action movies that are moderately successful.

Rurouni Kenshin: Where to read the manga?

Now if you like reading, the manga is available through Panini Manga in Mexico. There you can find it in its final edition, except that each volume costs between 199 and 229 MXN.

Another way of reading the story of Rurouni Kenshin It is through the application Plus Sleeve. There it is possible to find a reissue of this manga, which looks much cleaner than the one from more than 20 years ago.

