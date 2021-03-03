We have not yet had the pleasure of enjoying Resident Evil Village, which would be the eighth installment of Capcom’s main saga. However, it seems that there is a high interest in knowing the future of this saga, knowing that there are several projects related to Resident Evil games underway. On the one hand we have the remakes of the classics, but also, new deliveries. Now, New rumors suggest that Resident Evil 9 development is already underwayAlthough we should not be overjoyed for that.

The insider Dusk Gollem, would have been in charge of starting this rumor, guaranteeing that there is a study at Capcom that would have started the Resident Evil 9 development work. In fact, as indicated in a first tweet, a good number of projects would have started in the same year.

Wait until you find out that there was a period of time that RE: 2, RE: 3, RE8, Outrage, RE: 4 & RE9 were all in development at the exact same time (late 2018). https://t.co/UMzFRSK7mt – AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@ AestheticGamer1) March 3, 2021

Some of the titles he cites are well known, but on the other hand we find that has cited the development of Resident Evil 9. It is an interesting discovery, but also a suspect one. However, everything indicates that its development will not be something that is going to be an early discovery. In this way, some credit can be given that Capcom has come up with something bigger and for this the approach of different titles may be appropriate.

To qualify the rumor that confirms that Resident Evil 9 development is underway, the insider ensures that Don’t expect it soon. I literally can’t see it being released before 2024 », which is a long wait. To this, he adds that “It’s not really worth even talking about at the moment, anything could happen to him in the developer, since everything was rebooted (a lot has happened in the RE series)”, having been the first to speak about this development.

Yes, but don’t expect it anytime soon. I literally cannot see it releasing before 2024. To the point it’s actually not worth even talking about right now, anything could happen to it in dev, from the whole thing being rebooted (it’s happened a lot in the RE series). https://t.co/mKCUFEgTNH – AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@ AestheticGamer1) March 3, 2021

The truth is that it is not unusual for when projects are proposed to try to look beyond a specific title. With this rumor, what can be extracted is that currently Resident Evil 9 would be in a pre-production phase, considering that they contemplated the project about two years ago. It seems that Capcom wants to give more vigor to the license and it is not ruled out that in its plans there may be an attempt to see a title see the light each year.

With this, it could still make more sense that they are getting involved in multiple developments, although we would find that in the future, Resident Evil Village will arrive in May and, after this, other projects would see the light, such as the remake of Resident Evil 4 In this way, we could intuit that the next few years are more or less covered and, hence, that the filter itself has speculated with a date as far back as 2024.

The first is the first. And if something has to be enjoyed, it is Resident Evil Village, which is scheduled to arrive next May, more specifically on May 7, 2021, both on Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as on PC.