Nobody is aware that the health situation that we are experiencing globally has affected all sectors and that video games are no exception. In that sense, Bethesda could see some of their titles lag longer than they would have liked. However now new rumors point to the launch of Starfield in 2021, or at least that is the intention of the North American company now owned by Microsoft. So has made known insider NateDrake on Resetera forums, in response to journalist Jeff Grubb’s words, which pointed to a Microsoft event scheduled for March and focused on upcoming Bethesda games.

“There have been great hopes and wishes that Starfield launches this year. The magnitude of the impact of covid-19 is unknown, but 2021 was the target set for its launch a few months ago. I’m not saying it’s 100% certain to happen, but late last year I heard that the goal was that. But it is a Bethesda game and delays or complications may arise that prevent us from reaching that launch, ”said the aforementioned insider. As always, it should be remembered that this is nothing more than a rumor and that the last word will go to Bethesda and Microsoft, which have not yet officially ruled on the matter.

A new image of the Starfield build is leaked

What is a certainty is that the only Starfield trailer dates from the year 2018, when it was presented in society. Bethesda has been a proponent of late not releasing key information about its games until a few months before its release. So it happened with Fallout 4 and Fallout 76, to give some examples. Perhaps Starfield will follow the same line and in March we will know more details about a title that, if the rumors are true, would have planned to be launched this year 2021 on an indeterminate date.