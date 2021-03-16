Japanese games have been the Achilles heel of the past generation for Microsoft. The Redmond company almost always stayed out of the pools of the Japanese developers, except in the big AAA triples of companies like Capcom or Square Enix. However, in recent times this is changing radically, and could end with the Arrival of Persona 5 on Xbox.

The main twist that the company gave had as its protagonist a franchise that had not appeared on other home consoles other than Sony: we speak neither more nor less than Yakuza. The franchise starring Kiryu Kazuma was announced for Xbox more than a year ago, and will put the final touch on Xbox on March 25, as announced today.

The arrival of Persona 5 to Xbox could be a reality soon

However, the arrival of SEGA titles may not end there, as new rumors indicate that the Arrival of Persona 5 on Xbox it could be a reality. The source of this rumor is neither more nor less than Jez corden, a well-known member of WindowsCentral, characterized by having important information related to Xbox.

The rumor arose after Corden responded to a user on Twitter, who hoped that Xbox people could soon enjoy the experience of the Persona series, specifically Persona 5. At this, Corden responded to the user with a smiling face , which has sparked rumors about the possible Arrival of Persona 5 on Xbox.

Obviously, this is still a mere rumor, so we will have to wait for SEGA or Atlus to comment on it to get rid of doubts. What do you think about the arrival of Persona 5 on Xbox? We read you in the comments.

