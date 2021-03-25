The ambitious FromSoftware project led by Hidetaka Miyazaki and fantasy novelist George RR Martin has suffered a series of leaks that appear to be more than real. During these last months we have been able to witness several leaks on details of the game, supposed release dates and of course, the famous Elden Ring trailer leaked. While new rumors have indicated that We will see a new trailer for Elden Ring in April, but in the company of this, the upcoming Elden Ring release date.
Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated games, but at the same time, it is one of the few games that after two years since its announcement, almost nothing is still known. The only thing that is keeping Elden Ring alive are the different leaks and rumors, so if we do something from memory, we will remember that a well-known insider stated a few months ago that the Elden Ring launch date would be in spring 2021, already that development would go very well. Now, a new rumor seems to have given us more clues about the exit of the FromSoftware project.
Elden Ring would have an online multiplayer and other characteristics similar to the Souls
This time it has been a user through 4chanwho has shared “new information” about the alleged Elden Ring release date. In this case, the new title of the Japanese company would hit the market during the August 2021, with a release on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, as well as on PC, PlayStation 4 and PS5. The reveal of the release date of Elden Ring could be made in the supposed next trailer, so we will keep you informed with any news about it. Everything seems to indicate that the Elden Ring is closer than ever.
