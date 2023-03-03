As is well known, many people think that we are just a short time away from the release of the next device of Nintendo, since clues emerge as to how it would already be in production and assembly of components. And how could it be otherwise, more rumors have been revealed indicating the imminent announcement of the company’s next home appliance.

A person who worked in the hardware production process and has successfully filtered the model information of switchesas well as the bundle of Splatoon 3 Switch OLED, mention that a more powerful system will arrive. And although his speculations sound false, there is something that is quite striking.

And it is that in the forums of Reddit where the information was distributed have been intercepted by Nintendo with the request to close this section. In fact, the company has stated that it should not be disclosed, otherwise there could be legal records. Which indicates that this data may be true in some way.

The subject was called “Factory Uncle” amicably in the leak ring, which was obviously involved in one of the production lines of Nintendo. He leaked previous special editions of consoles and talked about a new case of switches with a different hinge and support mechanism in the recent past.

Via: resetter

Editor’s note: With this we could understand that Nintendo will finally show the console in the near future, perhaps not during the summer of this year, but they could do it during their live show in September or October.