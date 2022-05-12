Atlético de Madrid is already looking to improve its squad for next season after a gray course for Simeone’s men.
One of the pieces that the rojiblancos are looking for with priority is a center forward. These are the candidates, in addition to other rumors to reinforce the rest of the positions.
The time has come for the Czech striker to step up and join a club with higher aspirations. The player has scored 24 goals this season and signing him will not be easy, but he is the favorite to replace Luis Suárez, who will not continue.
The other option that sounds strong is that of “RDT”, the Espanyol striker has been the top Spanish scorer in LaLiga, and the second in total, behind Benzema. Espanyol would only agree to negotiate with an offer of more than 30 million euros, as that is what the Catalans paid for the striker.
The arrival of Haaland and Julián Álvarez at Manchester City force the Brazilian striker to leave and look for a destination. Gabriel Jesus is an option that Simeone likes, and could be cheaper than the other two attackers.
The Italian team wants Atlético’s Argentinian midfielder at all costs, but they don’t want to pay a high price, so they would have proposed a trade with Joaquín Correa, a playmaker who is already familiar with LaLiga.
The 24-year-old midfielder has shone this season and his physical ability added to his quality means that Atlético de Madrid will have to compete for his signing against Bayer Munich, Manchester United and PSG.
#rumors #Atlético #Madrid #signings #campaign #hunt #striker
