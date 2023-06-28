It’s been a while since it’s been known what he’s working on Rockstar Gamesnothing beyond delivery number six of Grand Theft Auto, and it is that many users think that they should launch something while the wait is latent. Given this, it has been rumored that a remaster of red dead redemption would be on the way, a rumor that has now become stronger.

Idle Sloth shared through his account Twitterthat he Games Classification and Administration Committee (GRAC) of South Korea could be at the center of another leak after listing something titled simply “Red Dead Redemption” begining of June. Thus being one more error added to the list within the qualifying.

It is worth mentioning that this list is being made based on new products and does not allude to the original version of red dead redemption little more than 10 years in the past. That means Rockstar Games I would be prepared to have a relaunch of the title, although it is not known if it will be changed graphically or just optimized.

People have expressed that they would like to see it scale up graphically to what was introduced with its sequel, but that would be a big change that the developers can’t risk, given that they are busy with their flagship franchise. It is also not known if they would be leaving it to an external company, or if they will dedicate a small team to make it happen.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It is very possible that this game is a reality, although do not expect a giant graphic leap, since it seems that after what happened with the GTA trilogy Rockstar will no longer want to bet on these changes. The truth is, bringing the original to a higher resolution would be more than welcome.