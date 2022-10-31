Rumors in the world of video games are not something new, we have already seen this with supposed games that will reach consoles and pc, but in the end they do not end up being a reality. And for years, there has been talk of a supposed remake of metal gear solid 3 at the hand of the company virtuouswith new clues that would indicate that all this may be true.

A short video was recently published on the company’s channel, in which a deep forest is seen that is quite similar to the video game of Konami, because basically you have to go through a scenario of this type. However, character modeling or something that makes a specific allusion to the fact that a reimagining of the title is being worked on is not appreciated.

I’ve just found that the video comes from here tho’

A free UE5 asset pack.

This doesn’t confirm or denies anything ofc, but it’s weird they used this instead of some actual work of their own.https://t.co/lfiUz2FWmV — GGFTL (@GGFTL1) October 30, 2022

In addition, shortly after the matter was made known, some users came out to deny these rumors, stating that what was used comes within the assets for those who want to develop in Unreal Engine 5. Thus, the return of such an iconic game is ruled out again, one of those that demonstrated the power that the much-loved gave at the time PlayStation two.

Via: Twitter

editor’s note: Yes, it is very evident that we all want to appreciate the return of Big Boss on current generation consoles. Although I think it would be a better idea to bring the two previous adventures of this saga.