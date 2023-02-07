in these weeks The Last of Us It has become a trend, and that is because its series is becoming relevant, either with people who have never played the title or who already know it perfectly. For its part, new rumors have emerged indicating the development of a third party, which for now has not been confirmed by Sony.

According to what has been said by an anonymous source, the game would already be in progress, confirming that it will not arrive for this generation of consoles but for the next, or perhaps a crossover. The leak comes from the site known as TheLeak.cosite where there has been talk of a new model of PS5data that was verified by the well-known Tom Henderson.

So if the site has inside information, it’s likely that the game will be released in a similar way to what happened withn God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden Westwhich are appearing at the end of the life of ps4 but also in PS5. So next-gen features will be for those who own the next console.

It is worth mentioning that previously there was talk of a reboot for the saga Unchartedthis through certain leaks that occurred on the network, but this was denied after a few minutes by Naughty Dog. For what to believe in the information of a following The Last of Us in production is not entirely reliable, unless sony declare it.

via: playstationlifestyle

Editor’s note: It really sounds very false, but there is no doubt that they are going to do more parts of the saga, it would be letting money go to sulfur. So yes, there will be, but I suppose it will take years to find out.