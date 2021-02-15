Although there is still a long way to go until September, the date on which the new iPhone will be revealed, the speculation and possible leaks about what he has and everything he lacks has already begun to circulate on the networks, where bets are opened.

The first dilemma is the name that will be printed on the box. In chronological terms, it would correspond the number 13, but since it is a number that many seek to avoid, it could be 12s or some other designation.

Also, according to the youtuber EverythingApplePro and the leaker Max Weinbach, the next Apple phone will have an Always-on display (always on) similar to the one found in the Apple Watch and current Samsung models.

The screen would show the time, the battery percentage and the most recent notifications without turning on completely. The panel would also be able to reduce its refresh rate when entering this mode, which translates into a much lower energy consumption.

The screen of the new iPhone will always be on.

Although it retains the same size, it will come with the ProMotion technology of the iPad Pro. This dynamically varies the refresh rate of the panel, which would reach a maximum of 120 Hz, which will support mobile games.

The refresh rate indicates the number of times a screen updates its content in one second, capacity that is measured in Hertz (Hz). The rule indicates that the more times it refreshes, the better the result will be. In these lines, the screens with high refresh rates seem to be one of the great novelties.

This screen refresh rate is present in several Android phones such as the Galaxy S 20 plus, Asus ROG Phone 3, Xiaomi Black Shark 3, although not in Apple. Although it has appeared on the iPad Pro for some time.

Something they also point out is that the iPhone will be the Apple’s first phone capable of recording video with portrait mode. To do this, it will use the processing power of the A15 processor and the LiDAR sensor. Once the video is recorded, it will be possible to modify the depth of field, depending on these sources.

The camera software will have a major update along with an improved wide angle. The lens of said camera would have an aperture f / 1.8 that would capture much more light.

There is also talk of a astronomy mode in which the camera changes settings by pointing at the night sky for night shots of the sky.

Another detail will be that of a possible smaller notch that will be accompanied by another authentication method: the fingerprint reader included under the screen glass.

In addition, the coating on the back of the iPhone will be rougher and the magnets of the MagSafe system will be stronger and that, despite the low demand for the current model, Apple will launch an iPhone mini next year.

SL