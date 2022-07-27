The world of entertainment is always full of rumors, whether in movies, music, theater, television and of course, video games are not spared from this. And now, a new report would indicate something that many have been waiting for a few months, the confirmation of the departure date for the much desired Hogwarts Legacy.

An art book related to the video game, The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy: Exploring the Unwritten Wizarding Worldis listed in some stores. It can even be pre-ordered, and amazon in UK, Spain and Italy have updated their listings with a release of the December 6, 2022something that can be quite suspicious.

This is not at all a confirmation that the game is released on that date, since art books are usually released a few weeks after the material that gave them their origin. But this draws even more attention, since the title would probably be launched at the end of November. This leads to a clash with important games like Pokemon Y god of war ragnarok.

For now the day of departure for Hogwarts Legacy It is a mystery, given that after the presentation months ago, not many more details have been shown and that suggests a possible new delay. Warner Bros. in its video game division has not come out to talk about it, so it is possible that the title inspired by the world of Harry Potter keep going.

Remember that it will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: gonintendo