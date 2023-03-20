nintendoswitch It continues to break it in terms of sales, since the consoles in their different versions continue to sell very well, and of course, this is accompanied by the constant launch of software. And while there are already plenty of franchises available on the device, there are still a few that fans have been asking for for years.

In a new rumor, there is talk of a remastering being in the works for a game from Game Cubewhich would be neither more nor less than F-Zero GXa title that was developed by SEGA in his time. This would be in charge of Next Level Gamesa company that was bought not long ago by Nintendo thanks to the success of Luigi’s Mansion 3.

Who mentioned this rumor is Nintendo Primeensuring that the remastering is planned to reach the hybrid console, that before the successor is announced or comes out, which should be this year or in 2024. For its part, nothing is mentioned regarding the release date, so it could take time to reveal it to the fans.

Something that can be credible regarding the remaster is that the same thing happened with metroid Prime Remastered, a title that was under rumors for many months and that in the end ended up being real. That means, that the enthusiasts of f-zero will be waiting for the return of the release of Game Cubewhich is one of the most beloved on the platform.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It would certainly be nice to have this franchise return, after all their last game came for the Game Boy Advance. Although for it to be successful again, the sales of the game must be reflected.