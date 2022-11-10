Last month was quite an event for fans of Nintendosince the first look at the film of Super Mario Bros., same that surprised by the quality of the animation. And now that the waters are a bit quieter, it looks like some data has started to leak out on both the advertising and talent side.

A resume has turned up for someone who worked for illumination in the marketing department and includes some details. First, the launch of the commercials with the soda is mentioned. mountains dew attached to the tape. Furthermore, recently Charlie Day (Luigi) is participating with the brand, so it is quite evident.

The document also mentions that there were commercial releases of movies from Super Mario Bros. to broadcast during a “major sporting event,” but the sport was not disclosed. As this event normally takes place in February, we may see the final trailer right there before moving on to the premiere which starts in March. 2023.

Finally, the role seems to confirm two more actors in the cast. Resume shows familiar names and then Danny Trejo Y Taraji. P Henson. His participation in the project is not yet mentioned. So they could be adding last minute characters, and these screen stars would fit in with more confirmed personalities like Jack Black.

Remember that the film premieres andl March 30, 2023.

Via: gonintendo

Publisher’s note: It would be interesting if Danny Trejo had a role in the video game, personally I would like it to be Wario, because that mustache is something easy to identify. We will have to wait for more updates to know if everything is true.