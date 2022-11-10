One of the companies that puts the most commercials and promotional Tweets is Nintendo, which is premiering in recent months great video games of the size AAA of the company itself. However, the announcements may be slowing down in the coming months because the new rules may not fully convince the Japanese.

Something that is a fact is that Elon Musk recently bought Twitter and now directs the standards for the social media platform. Following that change, many corporate bodies and advertising companies have become cautious about the future of the platform. This would make it so that not many are sure to give certain messages to people.

Interpublic Group is one of the largest advertising companies and has some big clients. IG has approached its partners to suggest a complete ad freeze until the situation can be better assessed. What if, Nintendo is one of the clients IG.

IG he suggested to his partners that they postpone the announcements. What you don’t know is if Nintendo did he take this suggestion or not? And that means that in the next few days we would be seeing a decrease in advertising. On the other hand, though, it could be something they just chose to ignore.

For now, this remains a rumour.

Via: gonintendo

Publisher’s note: For now, the news will not be a surprise, after all, things are not very good, because to begin with, the verified accounts have lost their value due to the income implemented by Musk. Added to that are the massive layoffs of many employees.