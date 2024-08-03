Chutkan’s decision comes a day after she regained jurisdiction in the case, which had been stalled for nearly eight months, to allow Trump to seek a ruling on his presidential immunity.

The judge is expected to decide in the coming weeks what to strike from the indictment filed by special counsel Jack Smith after the Supreme Court ruled that former presidents are entitled to broad immunity from official actions taken while in office.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges of conspiring to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

Chutkan said in a court filing that Trump would not be required to appear in court for the meeting, which is to discuss aspects of the case. All parties have been asked to propose a timetable for pretrial proceedings by Aug. 9.

Chutkan had rejected Trump’s appeal in October to dismiss the charges against him.

Reuters quoted Chutkan as saying that Trump would be able to appeal again after all matters related to immunity are decided.

Following the US Supreme Court’s July 1 ruling granting Trump immunity from prosecution for any actions falling within his constitutional powers as president, it will be nearly impossible to proceed with a criminal trial before the US presidential election scheduled for November 5.