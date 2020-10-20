Trump Chief of Staff Bill Stipen said on Monday, October 19, that GOP presidential nominee incumbent Donald Trump intends to participate in the upcoming televised debate despite new rules adopted by the Debit Commission.

“President Trump is determined to engage in debate with Joe Biden regardless of last minute rule changes by a biased commission.” it says in the message.

Trump’s headquarters believe that the commission’s innovations are an attempt to “provide an advantage” to the candidate, whom she herself prefers to see as the next US president.

Earlier it became known that according to the decision of the US Presidential Debate Commission, the microphones of the participants in the televised debates on Thursday will be temporarily turned off, giving each of them two minutes to speak on the proposed topics without the intervention of the opponent. According to CNBC, the changes were made due to the fact that during the first debates, Trump often interrupted Biden, and also argued with the discussion moderator, Fox News journalist Chris Wallace.

The debate will be held on October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. Like the first debates, they will last an hour and a half without a break for advertising. Each topic will have 15 minutes. Opponents will have two minutes for the moderator’s response, the remaining time on the topic will be devoted to answering replies or answering additional questions. The moderator makes sure that the time is evenly distributed. Republican Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will discuss the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the situation of American families, racial problems in the United States, problems of climate change, national security issues and peculiarities of the country’s leadership. This list can be supplemented depending on the latest news of domestic and foreign policy. The US elections will be held on November 3.

On Thursday, October 15, the second face-to-face debate of candidates for the presidency of the United States was supposed to take place, but Trump refused to participate after learning that it was decided to conduct them in an online format.

The organizers called the reason for this decision the fact that the head of the White House was treated for COVID-19 in early October. As a result, politicians held separate meetings with voters: Trump in Miami, and Biden in Philadelphia.