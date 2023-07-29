London (Reuters)

The Professional Football Referees Committee in England announced that the new rules will be applied to avoid wasting time, by counting all the time lost during goal celebrations, substitutions, as well as injuries, during the new Premier League season.

The new regulations aim to increase the actual playing time, and this will begin when the football season begins next Friday.

“During the next season, the exact time lost during the events of the match will be calculated, and the time for goals, celebrations, substitutions, injuries and treatment time will be added,” the Referees Committee said in a statement.

And also adding any minutes lost during penalty kicks, or during the player’s exit from the field, after receiving a red card.

The referees deal more strictly with deliberate actions to waste time, such as not respecting the legal distance, before executing free kicks, or refusing to receive treatment outside the field, and relying on more than one ball, so that play begins quickly with an alternative ball when the base ball goes away.