On April 8, a new act of the Russian government on the rules for the payment of unemployment benefits comes into effect. This is stated in decree Government of Russia dated March 27, 2021.

“The maximum unemployment benefit is now 12,130 rubles, the minimum is 1,500 rubles. According to the current rules, citizens begin to receive benefits from the moment they register at an employment center, that is, from the first day they are recognized as unemployed. At the same time, the first three months are paid 75% of earnings, but not more than 12 130 rubles, and the second three months – 60% of earnings, but not more than 5000 rubles, ”the resolution says.

It is noted that the update of the rules is aimed at resolving issues related to the calculation of benefits, when the payment period is shifted or interrupted. In such cases, the maximum amount of benefits is accrued for a total of three months, regardless of transfers and interruptions in payments.

First of all, the amendments will affect the lives of citizens who have lost their jobs due to staff reductions or the liquidation of an enterprise. The updated rules are also aimed at protecting the rights of pregnant women who have been left out of work: unemployment compensation will be shifted to a later time if the first quarter of receiving the maximum benefit overlaps with the period before pregnancy.

On April 6, Izvestia reported that the State Duma on April 20 plans to consider a draft law “On Amendments to the Law“ On Employment of the Population in the Russian Federation ”. The document proposes to improve the effectiveness of state policy in this area. In particular, we are talking about changing the powers of the Ministry of Labor in terms of monitoring unemployment, which, if the bill is adopted, will take place without the approval of the list of problem areas.