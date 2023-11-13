Home page World

From: Katharina Bellgardt

Millions of people regularly play the lottery in order to win a large sum of millions with the ticket. But new rules make it more difficult.

Hamm – The jackpot at lotto to crack: For many people in Germany, this is a big dream. But a change in the game “6aus49” reduces the chances. There is now bad news for the players.

Changes to the “6aus49” lottery – bad news for players

Once in your life, tap the right numbers in the lottery and win the big jackpot. What a player from North Rhine-Westphalia at the Eurojackpot draw on Halloween became reality, for many tipsters nationwide there is one thing above all else: just a dream. Will it stay that way? Because the big jackpot has been available since the drawing Lotto on Wednesday new rules on November 1st. According to Westlotto based in Muenster (NRW) they should give the players “even more fun to play”.

The most important rule change reduces the chances of really big winnings: the compulsory distribution of the jackpot has ended. Instead, the distribution amounts above the maximum amount flow into the next jackpot phase of the 1st prize category. And: The big jackpot for the game “6aus49” has increased to 50 million euros. Previously it ended at 45 million euros.

The forced payout was a special rule in the game “6aus49”, as wa.de reports. This guaranteed that the jackpot would be paid out without the players necessarily having to guess six correct numbers and the super number. The forced payout occurred as soon as the jackpot reached the maximum limit and no one guessed correctly. Then the prize went to prize category 2 (six numbers without a super number). If no one guessed correctly here either, the jackpot moved to the lower prize category, meaning fewer and fewer correct numbers were needed.

No more compulsory payouts for the “6aus49” lottery, the chances for players are reduced

Without a compulsory distribution, the winnings will now remain worth 50 million euros until the jackpot is hit. This means that the chances of becoming a lottery millionaire are lower for the individual. The main prize can now be won in several draws, but only with the six correct numbers plus the super number.

The winnings increase in the next rounds: The previously excess money, which would have brought the jackpot over 50 million euros, flows into the next lottery pot.

New rules in the Lotto 6aus49: Jackpot increases, compulsory payout no longer applies

Here is an overview of the new rules:

Maximum jackpot increases from 45 million euros to 50 million euros.

The compulsory distribution no longer applies.

Only the player who has chosen all six correct numbers and the super number will receive the jackpot. As long as the jackpot remains.

The excess money goes into the next drawing.

New rules not just for the lottery – Game 77 is also being adapted

There are also new rules for Game 77, the additional lottery for the “6aus49” lottery. The jackpot is set at 10 million euros. And here too there is no compulsory distribution.

Unlike the lottery, the jackpot in game 77 was paid out in the 13th draw if no one had the correct numbers beforehand. It didn’t matter how high the jackpot was – there was a guaranteed winner on the 13th time.

The game 77 can now only be won by the player who has exactly the right numbers. Otherwise the jackpot remains and the excess money goes into the next winning pot.

Many lottery winners from North Rhine-Westphalia, such as millionaire Chico from Dortmund

Statistically speaking, there is still more luck for players from North Rhine-Westphalia: from the most populous federal state most lottery winners come from. One of the most famous lucky people Lotto millionaire Chico out of Dortmund.