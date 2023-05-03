Home page World

Party tourism on Mallorca begins. After the introduction of a code of conduct last year, there are now additional rules at Ballermann.

Palma – Summer is just around the corner and with it the party season on Mallorca begins again. These days, the cult bars are really getting going again. The first big parties after winter are traditionally celebrated particularly excessively by most party holidaymakers. After Corona, party tourism at Ballermann increased again.

Celebrating at the Ballermann will only be possible under strict rules in the future. The popular holiday island in the Mediterranean wants to get away from the cheap image of drinking tourism on Playa de Palma. (Iconic image) © Clara Margais/dpa

For the past year, drunks have been throwing up on the streets, fighting, and generally lacking in good manners. The opening parties are not the actual opening of the bars. Some facilities are open all year round, others had already reopened their doors at the end of March. But excess tourism is no longer desired on Mallorca.

Party rules at Ballermann: Locals in Mallorca adopt a code of conduct

The discotheques at Ballermann therefore try not to let the parties get completely out of hand. Last year, nightclubs adopted a code of conduct that barred drunks. A dress code prescribes a minimum amount of clothing at Ballermann. Behavior that is far from civilized behavior should no longer be tolerated in the future.

The popular holiday island in the Mediterranean wants to get away from the cheap image of drinking tourism on Playa de Palma. Reports of the ARD tabloid magazine explosive According to the Ballermann, the following rules of conduct now apply:

Party only from 18: Younger people are not allowed in clubs and discos.

Dress code: Party vacationers must be appropriately dressed in clubs and discos and are not allowed to walk around the promenade bare-chested.

Stricter access controls: If there are any abnormalities in the queue (drunk, aggressive, tattooed with neo-Nazi symbols, etc.), the person has to stay outside.

House ban: People who attract negative attention are banned from all bars, bar operators inform each other and have a direct channel to the police.

Drugs: The consumption of illegal drugs is prohibited in party venues.

Smoking: Smoking on restaurant terraces and when walking on the open road has been banned since 2021, and there are now stricter controls.

All-inclusive alcohol: this has been restricted in Ballermann hotels since 2020 and is now completely forbidden.

Alcohol: The sale of alcohol after 9.30pm, as well as street drinking, “flat rate” drinking and alcohol advertising are prohibited.

Noise Pollution: Megaphones, loudspeakers and costumes are prohibited.

Rules of conduct: Sexual intercourse in public, in the car or at the hotel window, as well as peeing wildly, leaving rubbish behind and bullying complaining residents is prohibited.

Beach Rules: Inflatable sex dolls or towels with suggestive images, as well as shell games or offering massages on the beach are prohibited.

Local: outdoor areas must be separated from the street, bars and discotheques are required to have separate entrances and exits.

Ballermann on Mallorca: If the rules are disregarded, there are high penalties

Anyone who wants to party at Ballermann must therefore adhere to certain rules of conduct that the island government of Mallorca has decided on. The sangria buckets and adult costumes should disappear, songs about sex, alcohol and drugs should no longer have a stage in well-known local names such as “Bierkönig”, “Bamboleo”, “Oberbayern” or even in the “Megapark”. The police will take even harder action against violence, beach parties and garbage in the future. Violations of the code of conduct can result in fines of between 100 and 3,000 euros.

The areas of the so-called Ham and Beer Street and the area around the “Megapark” discotheque are particularly affected by these regulations. However, the police in Mallorca have announced that they will carry out stricter controls throughout Playa de Palma. The new measures are also to be enforced in the city center of Palma. (hg/dpa)