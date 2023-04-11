Kartapolov said that the new rules for receiving subpoenas will affect all those liable for military service

The new rules for obtaining subpoenas will affect not only conscripts, but also all Russians liable for military service. This was stated by the chairman of the defense committee of the lower house of parliament Andrey Kartapolov, he is quoted by TASS.

“Here we are talking about all those liable for military service, that is, [новые правила будут действовать] for all citizens who are in reserve, ”said the parliamentarian, answering a question about the new rules for receiving subpoenas in Russia.

On April 11, the State Duma will consider a bill on a unified register of persons liable for military service – it is designed to correct the shortcomings in military registration identified in 2022. It is proposed to equate electronic summonses with traditional ones as having equal legal force. Kartapolov clarified that those liable for military service can receive summonses both through their personal account on the public services portal and at the MFC. The new scheme will be built on the basis of an already operating system of digitalization of public services, he noted.

In addition, the bill provides for restrictions on draft evaders. If the conscript “pretends not to receive a summons,” he will be obliged to appear at the military commissariat within two weeks after the start of the next draft, Kartapolov said, replying that if the conscript does not do this, he will receive a notification about a ban on leaving the country .