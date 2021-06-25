D.he Bundestag has decided to reform the rent index law. On Friday night, the majority of MPs voted in favor of the rent index reform law, which, among other things, will oblige every municipality with more than 50,000 inhabitants to draw up a rent index. The cabinet passed the reform law together with a rent index ordinance in mid-December.

Rent index simplify the determination of the local comparative rent. This justifies rent increases and calculates the maximum permissible rents when moving to an area with a rental price limit. Rent indexes are published by the municipalities, mostly in cooperation with the tenants ‘and landlords’ associations. However, if a rent index is missing, the determination of the maximum permitted rent is legally unstable.

Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) stated that the reform would facilitate the creation of qualified rent indexes and increase their “quality and transparency”. “We determine which minimum standards have to be observed when drawing up qualified rent indexes.” This would also prevent legal disputes. In more than 80 of the 200 largest German cities, there is currently no valid rent index, said the legal policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, Johannes Fechner. Without the rent index, the rent brake would be “factually ineffective”.

CDU speaks of legal security and acceptance

The Union also emphasized the relevance of the rent index – for tenants as well as for landlords. In future, rent indexes would have to be “formed according to recognized scientific principles”, said the legal politician Jan-Marco Luczak (CDU). That creates “legal security and acceptance”.

The rent index obligation for larger cities was only included in the draft law during parliamentary deliberations. The deadlines for revising the rent index, which were originally intended to be extended, remain unchanged. However, the fact remains that the rent index has to be updated after two years and a new one after four years. Luczak explained that an extension would have meant that the data on rent indexes would have become obsolete and not very meaningful.

Overall, the basics for drawing up rent indexes are made clearer. Politicians are reacting to the fact that rent indexes have been increasingly questioned in legal disputes. According to the plans, tenants and landlords can now be obliged to provide information about their tenancy and apartment in order to draw up a qualified rent index.

At the beginning of this year, the rent index had already been changed. Since then, the rental prices for the past six instead of just four years have been included. This should reduce the comparative rent and slow down rent increases.