In Russia, on October 18, an order of the Ministry of Labor came into force, defining new rules for receiving pensions. This was reported by the “Parlamentskaya Gazeta”.

According to the order of the ministry, pensioners who wish to change the bank through which they receive their pension will be able to leave the date of the payment unchanged. Previously, in the event of a bank change, the date of receipt of payments could also change.

“Pensioners are getting used to the date set for them when the pension is awarded. However, earlier, when they expressed a desire to move from bank to bank, the date could shift quite noticeably: in one credit institution, a pensioner could receive a pension, for example, on the 9th, and in another – on the 23rd, “she explained to the newspaper Elena Bibikova, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Social Policy.

Now, according to her, the date of receipt of money will no longer depend on the bank – it will be determined by conditions that will be agreed in advance with the pensioner.

Earlier in October, it became known that more than half of Russians (56 percent) decided to save up on their own for retirement. Another 28 percent of the country’s residents do not plan to save for old age at all.