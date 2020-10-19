From October 19, car owners can buy an OSAGO policy not only on the official website of the insurance company, but also through a special financial platform.

As reported TASS, according to the new version of the law “On Compulsory Civil Liability Insurance of Vehicle Owners”, the cost of the policy, calculated through the financial platform, must correspond to the price of OSAGO on the official website of the insurance company.

Currently, the register of financial platforms maintained by the Bank of Russia includes the platforms of the Moscow Exchange and VTB Registrar.

It is noted that through the financial marketplace, citizens will be able to conclude various transactions of a financial nature. At the same time, transactions cannot be made through such a platform if the requirements related to participation in them are not subject to judicial protection.

In addition, information about the transactions being made should not mislead consumers of financial services. In turn, the platform operator will be obliged to take measures to identify and prevent transactions aimed at making transactions without the will of the marketplace participants, and report them to the Central Bank.

At the beginning of October, it became known that insurers want to be obliged to accept all documents for receiving payments, including CTP, in electronic form.

In September, new rules for calculating the cost of OSAGO began to operate in Russia. According to the new directive of the Central Bank, which expands the tariff corridor of the policy, insurers will be able to select a more personalized tariff for drivers, writes “Gazeta.ru”…