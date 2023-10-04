New rules for paying for housing and communal services have come into force in Russia

Since October, changes to the Civil Code regarding payment for housing and communal services have come into force in Russia. Every month, the owners pay for the maintenance and repair of the common area, which is included in utility bills. However, now unscrupulous actions of the residents themselves can lead to additional costs.

We are talking about the common property of the owners and applies to both apartment buildings and country and cottage communities.

What could cause new expenses?

Residents will now have to pay for acts of vandalism in the entrances, elevators, clogged sewers, contamination of the floor, ceiling or walls in the entrance, for broken buttons in the elevator, damage to the mirror in it, deliberate clogging of the garbage chute, violation of fire safety rules and damage to other property of a common building nature. Previously, breakdowns were repaired at the expense of the management company, but now money for repairs will be taken directly from those who caused such damage.

Now it is possible to compensate for losses at the expense of the perpetrators, if, of course, their guilt is proven

Natalia Kazantseva, Associate Professor, Department of Economic Policy and Economic Measurements, State University of Management

It is unclear how effective such a measure could be. They plan to search for violators both using technical means and relying on the words of eyewitnesses. “The algorithm for finding the perpetrators is not prescribed in the law. Most likely, surveillance cameras and witness statements will be used for this. It is not yet clear how the amendment will work, only practice will show,” commented senior managing partner of the law firm PG Partners Petr Gusyatnikov.

Owners pay monthly for the maintenance and repair of common property, this is included in utility bills. It is assumed that this money will be used to repair a broken garbage disposal, replace burnt out or broken light bulbs, and repaint painted walls. As Gusyatnikov noted, most likely specific owners will be obliged compensate for the cost of repairs if their guilt can be proven. For example, based on recordings from CCTV cameras. If this cannot be done or the damage is caused by those who do not live in the residential complex, additional costs, as before, will be borne by the management company.

Evgeniy Korneev, lawyer at the European Legal Service

In our opinion, these changes will largely affect owners of real estate that is not located in apartment buildings

In any case, residents will need to monitor the activities of the management company in order to avoid an unreasonable increase in fees for items that do not provide for tariff regulation.

How you can save on utilities

From July 1, 2024, for the first time in a year and a half, citizens’ payments for utility services will be indexed. Her size will not exceed 9.8 percent, follows from the materials of the Ministry of Economic Development for the forecast of socio-economic development for the next year and the planning period 2025-2026.

As a result of the increase in tariffs next year, the average amount of utility bills for a family of three living in an apartment of 50 square meters will increase by 500-550 rubles.

Moreover, indexation of housing and communal services tariffs has not been carried out for a year and a half – since December 2022. Now the need to increase tariffs is explained by the fact that the infrastructure needs to be modernized, and without this, risks arise, especially in the autumn-winter period.

There are several ways to save on utility bills. First, it is necessary to replace conventional incandescent lamps with energy-saving ones. Secondly, if possible, install a three-tariff electricity meter, noted Alexander Yakubovsky, a member of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Public Utilities. Temperature regulators on radiators will allow you to save a lot on heating bills, he says, if the appropriate meter is installed.

You can also turn off the radio point and central antenna, which almost no one uses. And of course, you need to check the possibility of receiving a subsidy to pay for housing and communal services and the benefits provided by law Alexander YakubovskyMember of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Public Utilities

A number of Russians have the opportunity to significantly save on housing and communal services through benefits. Subsidies are provided to those whose utility bills exceed the federal level of 22 percent (or established by regional authorities) relative to total family income. Compensation is provided to certain categories of citizens: families of combatants, large families, and pensioners.