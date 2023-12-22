In the Russian Federation, from April 1, 2024, the rules for passing the driver's license exam will change.

The rules for taking the driver's license exam will change from April 1, 2024. According to the new rules, some Russians will not be allowed to take the exam.

In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs proposed increasing the amount of penalty points from five to seven when passing the exam, upon which the student is given a “failed” grade.

One category of men will not be allowed to take the exam

Now Russians who evade appearing at the military registration and enlistment office on a summons will not be allowed to take the exam.

Persons in respect of whom the military commissariats have applied temporary measures aimed at the appearance of these persons on the summons of the military commissariat will not be allowed to take the exams and will not receive a driver's license.

At the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs specified another category of citizens who will be denied a driver’s license. This applies to those people who have been subjected to administrative punishment. They will not be able to obtain a license as long as the penalty is in effect.

“The refusal will be issued to persons who do not have the right to drive vehicles of other categories and subcategories, and who are subject to administrative punishment for driving while intoxicated or failure to comply with the requirement to undergo a medical examination for intoxication,” the department’s statement explains.

Digital rights may appear in Russia

In December, it became known that the draft resolution “On Amendments to Traffic Rules,” which equalizes digital and paper driver’s licenses, has already been developed and is being prepared for submission to the government. At the same time, as stated by Senator Alexander Bashkin, it will be impossible to completely abandon the issuance of driver’s licenses on paper and completely switch to documents in digital form.

“For example, what should you do if a driver’s phone runs out or falls and breaks? In addition, the security of personal data is a very important issue. There are questions, and we are working on it,” the senator noted.

Previously, experts cited arguments in favor of switching to a digital driver’s license. In particular, it was noted that its full implementation will almost completely eradicate the falsification of rights, and will also have a beneficial effect on the economic situation.