New rules for motorists: the DGT announces changes in the card to

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has announced modifications in training and requirements for obtaining the cardthe permission that enables motorcycles of any displacement. The new regulation, Published in the Official State Gazette (BOE)introduce significant changes in practical and theoretical training, with the aim of improving road safety and reducing accidents among motorists.

Be more than 20 years old, more hours of training and the mandatory use of the airbag

To obtain permission A, applicants must meet certain requirements. Is necessary to be more than 20 years old, have permission A2 with at least two years old and carry out an access course to obtain the card A. The A2 permission enables motorcycles up to 35 kW of power and a maximum power/weight ratio of 0.2 kW/kg. With this new regulation, the DGT seeks to ensure that drivers who access high displacement motorcycles have adequate experience and training.

Another of the changes announced affects the distribution of training hours. As of July 2025, the candidates for the card must be made Four hours of traffic open practices instead of closed circuit. Of these, two hours will be mandatory on conventional roads, since it is in these roads where most motorist accidents are produced. In addition, two hours of closed circuit practices are maintained to consolidate basic maneuvering skills.

It is also incorporated is the use Mandatory Airbag for Motorists during formation. Both students and instructors should be equipped with this protection element, which is intended to reduce the seriousness of the injuries in case of accident. According to the DGT data, the thoracic lesions They are one of the main causes of death in motorcycle claimsso this new demand seeks to minimize the impact on the most vulnerable areas of the body.

The contents of the theoretical are updated

In the theoretical section, the contents of the course are updated to include Training on motorcycle driving assistance systemsknown as sake. These devices, which include technologies such as automatic braking or stability control, are increasingly present in the market and can play a key role in accident prevention. The DGT wants the new drivers of the card to know their operation and how they can Help them improve their road safety.

In addition, this training It can be done in a form on-line. The training centers may offer the theoretical part of the course through digital platforms, an option that will facilitate access to training to those who cannot be in person to the self -schools.

The new standard also entails changes in the way in which training is taught. The instructors must follow the students in Moto During open -road practices, instead of doing it by car. This measure seeks to improve accompaniment and supervision in real traffic conditions. A limit of three students per teacher in these sessions is also established, in order to guarantee a more personalized teaching.

Adaptation period

The Auto Schools and training centers will have a adaptation period until July 1, 2025date on which the changes will go into force. During these months, they must adjust their programs to the new demands to ensure that the candidates for the card to receive training in accordance with the new criteria established by the DGT.