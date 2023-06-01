Russia will simplify the procedure for refusing to collect biometrics and tighten the requirements for cars

From June 1, a number of important changes in laws and other regulatory documents will take place in Russia, which will affect the lives of millions of people. This is a simplification of the procedure for refusing to collect biometrics, a change in the schedule of social payments, as well as tightening the requirements for cars produced in the country and imported from abroad. The main changes were collected by Lenta.ru.

The minimum mortgage payment will double

The Central Bank announced that from June 1, the size of the minimum installment on mortgages in Russia will increase from 10 to 20 percent. The low down payment does not suit the regulator, as this leads to an increase in the number of high-risk loans.

Technical requirements for manufactured and imported cars will be tightened

From June 1 toughen technical requirements for cars produced in the country and imported from abroad. Thus, all cars produced in Russia must now comply with the environmental standard not lower than Euro-2.

In addition, simplified imports from friendly countries are prohibited. This means that ERA-GLONASS emergency call devices must again be installed on all imported vehicles.

The schedule of social payments will change

In June, the schedule for receiving social support measures will change. The Social Fund of Russia (SFR) has appointed the fifth day of each month as a single day of monthly payment from maternity capital for a child under three years old.

Other types of child payments will be made on their single date – the third day of each month. These include a single allowance (for children under 17 and pregnant women), an allowance for caring for children up to one and a half years for non-working citizens, and an allowance for up to three years for a third child.

Will resume accepting applications for biometric passports

Starting June 1, Russia will resume accepting applications for biometric passports. You can submit documents for the issuance of a ten-year document to the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to the MFC or through the State Services portal.

You can now refuse to collect and place biometrics at the MFC

Russians from June 1 allowed submit to the MFC an application to refuse the collection and placement of biometric personal data. It will be sent to the operator of the Unified Biometric System (UBS) within one day. The new procedure also provides for a procedure for withdrawing a previously submitted refusal.

Any vape will now be allowed to buy only from 18 years old

Effective June 1st law, which prohibits the sale of devices for the consumption of nicotine-containing products at fairs, exhibitions, using vending machines and remotely. In addition, it is no longer possible to openly display vapes and hookahs in stores. At the same time, you can buy vapes, even if they do not contain nicotine, only from the age of 18.

There will be new requirements for toothbrushes

Effective June 1st GOST 6388-2022containing requirements for the quality of toothbrushes. He suggests that their bristles should be straight and burr-free, while the presence of loose fiber is considered unacceptable. Models of toothbrushes for adults should have 27-55 bushes with a height of 9-15 millimeters, for children – 17-37 bushes with a height of 8-13 millimeters.