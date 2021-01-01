In Russia, from the new year, new rules of the fire regime came into force, according to which it is possible to make fires and barbecue in the local areas only if the necessary fire safety measures are observed.

New rules are fixed in decree government.

The document notes that the homeowner has the right to start a fire at least 20 meters from the house on his personal plot, a barbecue grill should be located at least five meters away, but primary fire extinguishing equipment should be at hand.

In addition, the owners of summer cottages must comply with the new requirements when burning dry grass and leaves. To do this, it is now necessary to dig a hole up to one meter in diameter and at least 30 cm deep or have a barrel with a volume of no more than one cubic meter. It is also necessary to keep the distance from any buildings at least 50 meters, from the forest – at least a hundred meters.

For violation of the rules, a fine is from two to three thousand rubles, five thousand – in the event of a fire.

Earlier it was reported that from January 1, the Ministry of Emergency Situations received the right to demolish barriers interfering with the passage of fire engines. It is noted that if a particular yard does not have a management company and there is no one to open the barrier, then a demand for dismantling may be made, and the owner must carry out the work, otherwise the court will impose a fine of up to 200 thousand rubles.